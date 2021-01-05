Winnipeg to Begin Plowing Residential Streets











59 Shares

The City of Winnipeg will begin a snow-clearing operation of residential streets starting this Thursday.

Approximately 300 pieces of heavy equipment will be used for the operation and a residential parking ban will take effect at 7 a.m. on January 7.

Motorists are urged to park elsewhere when a residential street is scheduled for snow-clearing. Residents are being asked to check their snow zone letter to determine when city crews will visit their street.

People living in snow zones D, G, H, P, S will be the first to see plows in those zones until 7 p.m. Thursday.

Crews are scheduled to have all residential streets plowed by Saturday, January 9.

Vehicles parked in violation of the parking ban may receive a $150 ticket ($112.50 if paid early), and may be towed to a nearby street that is not scheduled to be plowed, or has already been cleared. Anyone towed can contact 311 to locate their vehicle.

Further information on Know Your Zone and when plows will be in your area can be found at Winnipeg.ca/snow.