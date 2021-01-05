New Year’s Eve Standoff in Norway House Ends with 11 Arrests











Manitoba RCMP took 11 people into custody on New Year’s Eve after a report of two men fighting at a home in Norway House.

Officers responded at around 7:40 p.m. on December 31 and were told one of the suspects, a 25-year-old man, had fled the scene and was inside a neighbouring home with a loaded shotgun.

Police contained the home and attempted to make contact with those inside without success. They later learned there were possibly up to 13 people inside.

At around 8:45 p.m., several suspects exited the home and surrendered. A loaded shotgun was located inside and seized.

Alec Muswagon, 25, has been charged with firearm offences and remains in custody.

Six men, between the ages of 18 and 60, along with four women, between the ages of 19 and 30, were arrested and later released. They will all appear in Norway House court at a later date.

RCMP continue to investigate.