Farmer Killed in Crash with Semi on Highway 59











A 72-year-old man from the RM of Emerson-Franklin has died after his farm tractor was struck by a semi-trailer.

Manitoba RCMP say the semi was travelling southbound on Highway 59 at around 7:30 a.m. Monday when the driver suddenly struck a farm tractor that he didn’t see. The collision pushed the tractor a considerable distance off the highway into a wooded area, while the trailer rolled onto its side.

The man driving the farm tractor was pronounced deceased on scene.

Alcohol and speed are not factors in the collision.

Morris RCMP continue to investigate.