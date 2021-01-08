Alberta Man Charged in Manitoba Cocaine Bust













Manitoba RCMP have charged an Alberta man after seizing approximately eight kilograms of cocaine.

Police found the drugs during a traffic stop on Highway 1, in the RM of Reynolds, on Wednesday afternoon.

Llewellyn Ellsworth, 44, was arrested and has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and remains in custody.

Police say the drugs were destined for Newfoundland and Labrador.

“Eight kilograms of cocaine is a significant seizure anywhere, but in Newfoundland and Labrador this is even more significant given our small population and geography,” said RCMP Sergeant Adam Palmer, non-commissioned officer in charge of federal serious and organized crime in St. John’s Newfoundland.

“We are thankful Manitoba RCMP were able to intercept these drugs before they arrived in our province.”

Mounties continue to investigate.