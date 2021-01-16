180 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Saturday; 2 Deaths











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 180 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Saturday, bringing the provincial total to 27,322.

Two additional deaths were also announced:

· A man in his 70s from Southern Health

· A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region

Health officials say there are 2,986 active cases, 23,575 people have recovered, and 122 people are in the hospital, including 19 in the intensive care unit. Seven hundred and sixty-one people have died.

Saturday’s cases include:

• 10 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region

• 69 cases in the Northern health region

• 8 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 10 cases in the Southern Health region

• 83 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 2,043 tests were completed yesterday bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 450,104.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.