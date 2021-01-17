City Targeting Three Parks for Tree Removal











The City of Winnipeg will begin removing diseased trees from three city parks this week.

Crews will conduct a burn operation at riverside locations where diseased trees are present and can’t be easily accessed by vehicle.

“With mild weather and an increasing number of Winnipeggers heading outdoors for fitness and recreation, parks visitors are reminded to be aware of their surroundings and obey both cautionary signage and access restrictions that may be put into place to protect passersby from falling debris,” the city said in a release.

Weather dependent, the following parks will be targeted for select tree removal:

King’s Park: Monday, January 18 through February 5

Maple Grove Dog Park: January 25 through February 11

St. Vital Park: February 1 through February 19