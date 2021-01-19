Manitoba Police Officer Charged with Assault, Mischief













An officer with the Manitoba First Nations Police Service has been charged following an incident in Portage la Prairie last year.

The Independent Investigation Unit says the off-duty officer was involved in an assault on Oxford Common Street the morning of November 4, 2020.

Officers attended and located an off-duty MFNPS officer, who was later placed under arrest and transported to the detachment.

Following an investigation, MFNP Constable Jason Conrad Bushie has been charged with assault, mischief and breach of an undertaking.

He will appear in Portage la Prairie court on February 9, 2021.