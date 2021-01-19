Woman Bites Officer in Portage la Prairie Melee: RCMP











5 Shares

A 21-year-old Winnipeg woman is facing several charges after she allegedly assaulted a police officer in Portage la Prairie on Monday.

RCMP were called to 6th Avenue NE at around 8:40 p.m. for a report that a woman was attempting to steal a taxicab.

When police arrived, they found the suspect in the front passenger seat of the cab yelling incoherent through the windows. The vehicle was running at the time.

Police say the woman had damaged the vehicle’s dashboard and made a mess of documents and other items. Officers believe she was impaired by drugs.

The woman refused demands to exit the vehicle, leading officers to forcefully remove her. During the struggle, the woman scratched an officer’s face before she was taken out of the vehicle and placed on the ground. While being arrested, RCMP say she bit down hard on the officer’s fingers.

The woman faces charges of assaulting a peace officer, resisting arrest and mischief. Police say further charges are possible.

The cab driver wasn’t injured.