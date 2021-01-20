154 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Wednesday; 6 Deaths











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 154 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 27,893.

Six additional deaths were also announced:

• A man in his 50s from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 60s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Southeast Personal Care Home

• A woman in her 60s from the Winnipeg health region

• A man in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Southeast Personal Care Home

• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Holy Family Personal Care Home

• A woman in her 90s from the Prairie Mountain Health region, linked to the outbreak at McCreary/Alonsa Health Centre

Dr. Jazz Atwal, acting deputy chief provincial public health officer, says there are 3,137 active cases, 23,968 people have recovered, and 129 people are in the hospital, including 25 in the intensive care unit. Seven hundred and eighty-eight people have died.

Wednesday’s cases include:

• 18 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 70 cases in the Northern health region

• 8 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 10 cases in the Southern Health region

• 48 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 1,911 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 456,861.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.