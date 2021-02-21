58 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Sunday; 2 Deaths











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 58 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 31,386.

Two additional deaths were also announced:

• A man in his 70s from the Southern Health region, linked to the outbreak at Heritage Life Personal Care Home in Niverville

• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region.

Health officials say there are 1,180 active cases, 29,322 people have recovered, and 77 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 13 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 884.

Sunday’s cases include:

• 4 cases in Interlake–Eastern health region

• 25 cases in the Northern health region

• 0 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 5 cases in the Southern Health region

• 24 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 2,024 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 512,566.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.