Flood-Mitigation Efforts Begin on Red River North of Winnipeg











145 Shares

WINNIPEG — The province is beginning an ice-cutting operation on the Red River north of Winnipeg this week to reduce the potential for spring flooding.

The ice-jam mitigation program uses remote-controlled ice-cutting units and three Amphibex icebreakers to break approximately 28 kilometres of ice on the Red River from Selkirk to Netley Creek for an approximate width of 100 metres.

“Predicting when and how our rivers ice will break up naturally is complex due to varying conditions,” said Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler.

“Knowing this, our government is remaining vigilant and prepared by implementing the ice-jam mitigation program. We have committed to investing in strategic flood-control operations in order to protect Manitobans in the chance of a high water event due to ice jamming.”

The province says ice cutting and breaking is also often completed on the Icelandic River at Riverton and at the outlet of the Portage Diversion.

Signs have been posted in areas where ice-cutting will occur and fishers are reminded to remove huts or other materials in areas covered by the ice-mitigation program.