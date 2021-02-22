Manitoba Tops Up ‘Safe at Home’ Grant to $5M











WINNIPEG — The province is adding an additional $2 million to the existing $3 million Safe at Home Manitoba program.

First announced in December, the program encourages Manitobans to stay active and engaged while at home to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

“The Safe at Home Manitoba program has been a tremendous success in helping to improve the quality of life for many Manitobans in all regions of the province, while helping us stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Sport, Culture and Heritage Minister Cathy Cox.

“This pandemic is far from over, which is why it is so important that we continue to offer ways for Manitobans to stay ‘safe at home’. We are proud to expand this innovative and creative initiative to offer over 300 virtual programs to run throughout the winter months to keep Manitobans busy, active, entertained and, most importantly, safe.”

Cox says the increase in funding will allow more Manitoba organizations to apply for funding to provide free, inclusive programming such as live streaming of the performing arts, at-home fitness, cooking classes, art programs for children, and resources for seniors, Indigenous youth, newcomers and vulnerable Manitobans.

The province is also extending a $440,000 advertising campaign surrounding the program. Ads began running in November, but will now continue until the end of March.