76 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Tuesday











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 76 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 31,551.

Health officials say there are 1,212 active cases, 29,453 people have recovered, and 85 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 14 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 886.

Tuesday’s cases include:

• 7 cases in Interlake–Eastern health region

• 21 cases in the Northern health region

• 1 case in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 0 cases in the Southern Health region

• 47 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 1,390 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 515,792.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.