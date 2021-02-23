Search Ramped Up to Find Missing Manitoba Snowmobiler











Manitoba RCMP and search teams are continuing to look for a missing snowmobiler that was last heard from on Sunday.

Dan Lemay, 50, left Pinewood Lodge on a snowmobile trip around 4 p.m. to retrieve a broken snowmobile that was left at Rennie, Manitoba.

The Grunthal man became overdue after he called a family member at around 7:15 p.m. and reported he was unsure of his location, which he believed was close to Nutimik Lake. Two hours later, he reported he thought he was near Pinewood Lodge. That was the last contact Lemay had with his family.

Local snowmobilers began a search for Lemay on Monday morning by combing the nearby trails, but were unable to locate him.

RCMP used a plane to get an aerial view and brought in a ground search team. The Office of the Fire Commissioner is also involved in the search.

A helicopter using thermal technology was put into the sky on Tuesday to search for any heat signatures that may be Lemay while the ground search teams continue their efforts.

RCMP say Lemay was dressed for the conditions and knows the area well. But police are concerned for his well-being, as he doesn’t have adequate supplies with him, such as food and water.