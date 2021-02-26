Manitoba’s Spring Flooding Risk Remains Low













WINNIPEG — The risk of major spring flooding in Manitoba this season remains low, forecasters say.

Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler announced Friday that spring weather conditions will determine how much water Manitobans will see in the coming months, but for the most part, there isn’t a major flood threat.

“Despite the current risk for high water activity being low this spring, our government remains vigilant and prepared and will continue to monitor watershed conditions across the province,” said Schuler.

Forecasters say due to below normal soil moisture at freeze-up and below normal and well-below normal winter precipitation levels, the risk of major spring high water activity is low for all southern and central Manitoba basins.

Northern basins, including the Saskatchewan and Churchill River basins, also face a low to moderate flood risk.

The Red River Floodway isn’t expected to be put into use this season under normal and favourable future weather scenarios.

A second spring thaw outlook is expected to be released in late March.