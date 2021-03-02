More Financial Help Coming to Manitoba Businesses











WINNIPEG — Manitoba businesses impacted by COVID-19 public health orders will be receiving additional financial help from the province.

Through the Manitoba Bridge Grant program, businesses will be eligible for a third payment of $5,000 as early as March 5.

The payments will automatically go out to businesses that have applied for and received the first two rounds of $5,000 payments. New businesses who apply to the program can receive up to a single payment of $15,000.

Through the third round of payments, the province will provide up to $67 million in immediate support to eligible small and medium-sized businesses, not-for-profits and charities impacted by the restrictions. This brings the total expenditures of the program to $215 million.

The Bridge Grant program has paid out approximately $134 million to 14,775 eligible applicants to date.

The deadline to apply for the grant is March 31.