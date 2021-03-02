64 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Tuesday; 2 Deaths











19 Shares

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 64 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 31,950.

Two additional deaths were also announced:

• A man in his 70s from the Interlake–Eastern health region

• A man in his 50s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Seven Oaks General Hospital Unit 3U 4-7

Health officials say there are 1,151 active cases, 29,901 people have recovered, and 69 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 11 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 898.

Tuesday’s cases include:

• 3 cases in Interlake–Eastern health region

• 16 cases in the Northern health region

• 2 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 7 cases in the Southern Health region

• 36 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 1,307 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 527,932.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.