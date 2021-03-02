Province Investing $2.5M to Help Winnipeg’s Homeless













WINNIPEG — The province is spending $2.56 million over the next two years to assist homeless people transition into stable housing.

The funding is being provided to the Manitoba Non-Profit Housing Association (MNPHA) for projects in Winnipeg, which will then direct financial resources to community partners after receiving proposals.

The supports will initially target 250 people experiencing homelessness or at risk of homelessness to allow them to secure and maintain short-term or long-term housing.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has put people experiencing homelessness at even greater risk and we know the importance of permanent housing solutions,” said Families Minister Rochelle Squires.

“We have also learned that simply housing individuals who have experienced homelessness is not enough. Additional layers of wrap-around supports for individuals and families will be provided to give them much better chances of success, and this investment will enable the MNPHA to deliver those supports.”

By the end of March, Manitoba Housing plans to rapidly house 50 individuals or families who are homeless, or at risk of becoming homeless, at units it has made available immediately. Community partner agencies such as Siloam Mission, North End Community Renewal Corporation, West Central Women’s Resource Centre, My Health Team, Salvation Army and Downtown Community Safety Partnership will assist in those efforts.