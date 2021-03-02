Portage la Prairie Fire Deemed Suspicious: RCMP













Manitoba RCMP say a fire that began on a porch of a Portage la Prairie home early Tuesday is suspicious in nature.

The blaze broke out just after 3 a.m. at a multi-unit structure on 3rd Street NW.

Officers arrived to find the home engulfed in flames and were told the families who live in the home were able to make it out safely. Firefighters spent the next three hours extinguishing the blaze and confirmed nobody was left inside.

Police say the porch contained a large amount of garbage before the fire began.

RCMP and the Office of the Fire Commissioner are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Portage la Prairie RCMP at (204) 857-4445 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.