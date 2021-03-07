56 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Sunday; 2 Deaths













WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 56 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 32,225.

Two additional deaths were also announced:

• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at River East Personal Care Home

• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Actionmarguerite St. Boniface

Health officials say there are 1,130 active cases, 30,188 people have recovered, and 48 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including nine in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 907.

Sunday’s cases include:

• 1 case in Interlake–Eastern health region

• 27 cases in the Northern health region

• 1 case in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 3 cases in the Southern Health region

• 24 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 1,677 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 537,369.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.