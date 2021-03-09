66 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Tuesday; 1 Death











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 66 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 32,350.

One additional death was also announced:

• A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region

Health officials say there are 1,153 active cases, 30,290 people have recovered, and 55 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 10 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 907.

Tuesday’s cases include:

• 4 cases in Interlake–Eastern health region

• 36 cases in the Northern health region

• 0 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 7 cases in the Southern Health region

• 19 cases in the Winnipeg health region

The province has also identified five additional confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant of concern first found in the United Kingdom and eight confirmed cases of the B.1.351 COVID-19 variant of concern first identified in South Africa. The cases identified are all from the Winnipeg health region, with the majority being either travel or close contact related. Officials say most of the B.1.351 variant cases announced today were found through the retroactive screening of samples from February.

There are now 11 cases each of B.1.1.7 and B.1.351, bringing the total number of confirmed variant of concern cases to 22.

Laboratory testing numbers show 1,235 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 539,998.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.