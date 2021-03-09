Man Pulls Fire Alarms at Swan River Hospital, Resists Officers











A Brandon man has been arrested after RCMP say he pulled several fire alarms at the Swan Valley Health Centre in Swan River.

Police were called just after 8 p.m. Monday for a disturbance and placed the man under arrest in the lobby of the hospital.

As officers were leading him to their vehicle, the man became uncooperative and resisted. Following a lengthy struggle, he was secured into the police vehicle and taken to the Swan River detachment.

While lodged in a cell, the man continued his unruly and violent behaviour.

Police later learned the suspect had entered a room in the hospital and damaged a ceiling.

The 25-year-old remains in custody and is expected to be released pending a court appearance on several charges. He is also facing a charge of assaulting a police officer.

Swan River RCMP continue to investigate.