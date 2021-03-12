104 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Friday; 1 Death











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 104 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 32,607.

One additional death was also announced:

• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the Convalescent Home of Winnipeg

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are 872 active cases, 30,823 people have recovered, and 54 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 10 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 912.

Friday’s cases include:

• 6 cases in Interlake–Eastern health region

• 51 cases in the Northern health region

• 5 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 5 cases in the Southern Health region

• 37 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 2,195 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 546,239.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Watch Friday’s media briefing:

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.