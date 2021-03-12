Home » The Canadian Press » Two Manitoba Snowmobilers Die from Exposure

Two Manitoba Snowmobilers Die from Exposure

March 12, 2021 2:15 PM | The Canadian Press

  • 8
    Shares

By The Canadian Press

RCMP Crest Logo

(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

LAC BROCHET, Man. — Police believe two men died of exposure after they and another man went snowmobiling near a remote community in northwestern Manitoba.

Thompson RCMP say the three went out on Tuesday but their machines stopped working.

Mounties say the men began walking back to the First Nations community of Lac Brochet but got separated in bad weather.

A 31-year-old man made it back, but a 26-year-old and a 20-year-old did not.

RCMP says searchers found them dead a day later not far from the community, which is more than 1,000 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

Investigators believe the deaths are not criminal.

CP - The Canadian Press


  • 8
    Shares
Tags: Death | Manitoba | RCMP | Snowmobile | Weather

TRENDING VIDEOS