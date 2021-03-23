Manitoba to Remain Under Code Red Amid Eased Restrictions











149 Shares

WINNIPEG — Manitoba is staying the course and leaving the province under code red (critical) as it eases some COVID-19 public health restrictions.

Effective Friday, March 26 at 12:01 a.m., the province will increase gathering limits at outdoor public places to 25 from 10 people. The same increased gathering limit also applies to weddings and funerals. The changes don’t apply to private residences.

Retail stores will be able to maintain a 50 percent capacity, but can soon expand in-store limits from 250 people to 500 people, whichever is lower.

The province will also relax rules for drive-in events to allow people to leave their vehicles while still observing public health measures.

“We are carefully monitoring our hospitalization data and case numbers of cases linked to variants of concern to ensure that as we gradually reopen, we continue to have capacity in the system,” said Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer.

“That said, we are going to see more cases and more exposures as we slowly reopen. COVID-19 will be here to stay for awhile, and we need to work together to manage its effects and protect our most vulnerable. We can continue to do this by following the fundamentals including mask-wearing, frequent handwashing, staying home when sick and getting vaccinated when eligible.”

A public engagement survey released last week floated the idea of moving Manitoba to the orange (restricted) level, but feedback from the public swayed the province’s decision in maintaining the current level under the pandemic response system.

The new public health order will expire on Thursday, April 15.