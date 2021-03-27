57 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Saturday; 1 Death











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 57 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Saturday, bringing the provincial total to 33,867.

One additional death was also announced:

• A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Grace Hospital unit 3 South

Health officials say there are 1,190 active cases, 31,744 people have recovered, and 60 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 13 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 933.

Saturday’s cases include:

• 0 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region

• 23 cases in the Northern health region

• 0 case in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 7 cases in the Southern Health region

• 26 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 2,043 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 575,630.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.