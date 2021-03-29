53 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Monday











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 53 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 33,975.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are 1,177 active cases, 31,864 people have recovered, and 66 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 11 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 934.

Monday’s cases include:

• 2 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 27 cases in the Northern health region

• 2 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 1 case in the Southern Health region

• 21 cases in the Winnipeg health region

The province is reporting 136 new screened and sequenced cases of variant of concerns, including five from the Interlake–Eastern health region, 14 from the Southern Health region and 117 from the Winnipeg health region.

Laboratory testing numbers show 1,685 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 579,262.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Watch Monday’s media briefing:

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.