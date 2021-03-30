Manitoba Campground Bookings Open April 5











WINNIPEG — Reservations for Manitoba campgrounds, cabins and group-use areas will open with staggered dates beginning April 5.

Online and call centre bookings will begin at 7 a.m. and be accepted in three phases:

• April 5 at 7 a.m. – campsite reservations open for the Birds Hill Provincial Park campground

• April 7 at 7 a.m. – campsite reservations open for the Winnipeg Beach, Betula Lake, Big Whiteshell, Brereton Lake, Caddy Lake, Falcon Beach, Falcon Lakeshore, Nutimik Lake, Opapiskaw, Otter Falls, West Hawk Lake and White Lake campgrounds

• April 12 at 7 a.m. – campsite reservations open for all remaining provincial park campgrounds

Manitobans can call (204) 948-3333 (in Winnipeg) and 1-888-482-2267 (toll-free), or book online.

Those who prefer to make a booking in-person can visit 200 Saulteaux Crescent in Winnipeg beginning April 5, Mondays through Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions on building capacity, those wishing to make walk-in reservations may need to line up outside.

Vehicle park passes will be available online in early April. A pass is required while visiting any of the above parks.