Winnipeg police have charged a man after seizing drugs, cash and a shotgun from an apartment in St. Boniface.

Police executed a search warrant last Sunday in the 400 block of Langevin Street and arrested a suspect.

Officers seized $4,700 in cash, methamphetamine, drug packaging materials and scales, a 12 gauge shotgun under a bed and a large number of shotgun shells.

Jon Campbell Bjorklund, 36, faces numerous charges and remains in custody.