Manitoba Freezes Pharmacare Deductible for Second Year

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is freezing pharmacare deductible rates for the second year in a row.

The province usually implements annually scheduled increases, but will hold off to assist Manitobans in response to COVID-19. Rates will be kept at existing 2019-20 levels.

The drug benefit program is for eligible Manitobans to assist in the purchasing of prescription drugs based on total family income. Each year, program participants are required to pay a portion of the cost of the eligible prescription drugs they need covered, which is considered the annual pharmacare deductible.

Although deductible rates will not change, the 2021-22 deductibles are based on a family’s 2019 income, whereas the 2020-21 deductible was based on 2018 income. If a family’s income changed from 2018 to 2019, their deductible might also change, regardless of the freeze on rates.