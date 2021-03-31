Winnipeg Folk Festival Cancels July Event











The Winnipeg Folk Festival has cancelled this July’s event, owing to ongoing public health restrictions related to COVID-19.

“We’re heartbroken that we won’t be able to reunite with our beloved Folk Fest family from July 8-11 at Birds Hill Provincial Park as we’d hoped,” the festival said in a release.

“We’ve looked at every option possible, but with continued uncertainty about the pandemic restrictions that will be in place this summer, it’s simply impossible for us to safely hold an event of our size and stay true to our typical Folk Fest experience.”

Folk Festival officials are encouraging fans to save the dates of August 13, 14 and 15, 2021 for anticipated main stage concerts on a much smaller scale.

Should the three evenings of live outdoor, in-person music happen later this summer, officials say it will be done abiding by current health restrictions at that time.

Those who typically camp at Birds Hill Provincial Park during the festival are also being asked to consider booking a campsite for August (reservations open April 5). However, the Quiet and Festival Campgrounds will not be operated this year due to ongoing uncertainty. No Folk Festival-related camping activities will be happening in July.

Friends, it breaks our hearts to cancel this year’s Festival. It is too much to safely offer amidst pandemic restriction uncertainty. The good news: we intend to host a live music experience in August, if conditions are safe. Read our full statement here: https://t.co/yq5dwdK3XQ pic.twitter.com/8UeE38yKZs — Winnipeg Folk Fest (@Winnipegfolk) March 31, 2021