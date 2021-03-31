Three Teens Arrested After Terrorizing Multiple Victims: Police











Three teens were arrested after four separate incidents last weekend in the area of William Avenue and Sherbrook Street.

Police say in the span of about 20 minutes, the suspects assaulted, robbed or attempted to rob four different people the morning of March 28.

During the ordeal, multiple victims ranging in age from their 30s to 60s were threatened with violence, involving potentially being shot or stabbed.

In one incident, a man in his 40s was sent to hospital after being shoved to the ground. In another incident, a man in his 30s was treated for head and upper-body injuries after the suspects allegedly knocked him to the ground and assaulted him when he refused to turn over money.

A woman in her 60s who was leaving work was also threatened to be shot for walking in the area before becoming the victim of a sexually suggestive comment. A nearby bystander drove the woman to her car but had his truck hit with objects the suspects threw at him.

Lastly, a man in his 30s who was leaving a drug store in the 700 block of Sherbrook Street was approached by the suspects, who demanded his money and backpack. The victim refused and ran away to a residence in the area. The teens followed him and threw an object through the front window, causing about $3,000 in damage before fleeing.

Police located the teens, aged 12, 13 and 14, in a parking lot in the 600 block of Notre Dame Avenue at around 11:15 a.m.

They all face several charges and were released from custody to appear in court in June 2021. One of the suspects also faces possession of a weapon.