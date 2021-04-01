59 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Thursday; 2 Deaths











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 59 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 34,174.

Two additional deaths were also reported:

• A woman in her 40s from the Northern health region

• A woman in her 40s from the Southern Health region

Health officials say there are 1,179 active cases, 32,058 people have recovered, and 65 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 12 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 937.

Thursday’s cases include:

• 1 case in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 16 cases in the Northern health region

• 7 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 3 cases in the Southern Health region

• 32 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Three new screened or sequenced cases of variants of concerns have been detected and they are all from the Winnipeg health region.

Laboratory testing numbers show 1,561 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 584,267.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.