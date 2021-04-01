Body of Missing Snowmobiler Found on Lake Winnipegosis











Search parties have located the body of a missing snowmobiler on Lake Winnipegosis.

Manitoba RCMP say Walter Thomas, 27, left a remote cabin on Thompson Island on a snowmobile sometime overnight from March 29-30, but didn’t return home.

Police had called in a Hercules plane from CFB Trenton to search, but there was no sign of tracks. Police also searched the north side of Lake Winnipegosis from Birch Island to Dawson Bay.

The damaged snowmobile belonging to the Easterville man was located approximately 18 kilometres north of Sapotaweyak Cree Nation on Wednesday afternoon. Shortly after, his body was located nearby his snowmobile. RCMP believe he died from exposure.