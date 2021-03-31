Search Underway for Missing Manitoba Snowmobiler











Manitoba RCMP and other officials are searching for a missing snowmobiler while attempting to rescue his stranded companions.

Police say Walter Thomas, 27, left a remote cabin on Thompson Island on a snowmobile sometime overnight from March 29-30.

When the Easterville, Manitoba man left, he also took the keys to a bombardier, leaving two other men stranded at the cabin. One of the men was able to radio a family member, but communication is difficult. RCMP say they have shelter, food, and supplies at the cabin.

Officers checked on Thomas’s residence in Easterville, but he hasn’t returned. It’s not known how long he had been gone or exposed to the elements, with poor weather conditions in the area.

Police called in a Hercules plane from CFB Trenton to search, but there was no sign of tracks. Police are searching the north side of Lake Winnipegosis from Birch Island to Dawson Bay.

Additional resources are being deployed and the two stranded men will be returning home today.