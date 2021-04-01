Suspect Breaks into East St. Paul Home, Hides in Basement: RCMP











Manitoba RCMP have arrested a man after they found him hiding in the basement closet of a home they say he broke into on Tuesday.

Police responded to a break and enter call on Benham Way in the RM of East St. Paul just after 1 a.m. The homeowner reported someone had accessed their garage, had rifled through their vehicles and was now hiding in the basement.

Officers located the suspect within the residence and arrested him without incident.

Wayne Duck, 21, has been charged with several offences and remains in custody.