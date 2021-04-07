Home » The Canadian Press » Receiver Travis Rudolph Cut by Winnipeg Blue Bombers After Murder Charge

April 7, 2021 12:41 PM | The Canadian Press

By The Canadian Press

Travis Rudolph

New York Giants wide receiver Amba Etta-Tawo, left, celebrates his touchdown catch with teammates wide receiver Travis Rudolph (19) and wide receiver Hunter Sharp (15) on a pass from quarterback Kyle Lauletta, not pictured, during the first half of an NFL pre-season football game against the New England Patriots, on August 30, 2018, in East Rutherford. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Bill Kostroun)

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have released Travis Rudolph after the American wide receiver was arrested for first-degree murder in Florida on Wednesday.

A Bombers spokesperson says the team released Rudolph after learning of the arrest by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

The 25-year-old Rudolph never played for Winnipeg after signing with the team in December 2019. The 2020 CFL season was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Authorities say Rudolph was arrested after police responded to a double shooting. One man was found dead and another was transported to hospital.

The Florida State product previously was a member of the NFL’s New York Giants and Miami Dolphins.

