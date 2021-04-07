109 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Wednesday; 1 Death











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 109 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 34,656.

One additional death was also reported:

• A man in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region

Health officials say there are 1,294 active cases, 32,419 people have recovered, and 61 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 14 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 943.

Wednesday’s cases include:

• 3 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 49 cases in the Northern health region

• 4 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 2 cases in the Southern Health region

• 51 cases in the Winnipeg health region

The province also says 22 new screened or sequenced cases of the B.1.1.7 variants of concern have been detected, including 21 from the Winnipeg health region and one in the Prairie Mountain Health region. Three new screened or sequenced uncategorized cases have been detected. One is from the Interlake–Eastern Health Region and two are from the Winnipeg health region.

Laboratory testing numbers show 2,073 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 594,609.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.