Dauphin’s Countryfest Postponed to July 2022

Dauphin’s Countryfest has postponed this summer’s festival to 2022 amid ongoing public health restrictions.

“Planning the festival takes well over a year from preparing the site to be home to over 10,000 patrons to coordinating over 1300 volunteers,” said president Ann Ransom.

“The uncertainty of the right COVID-19 protocols to have in place to ensure the safety of festival-goers, just leaves us with no choice but to hold off on welcoming everyone back to the hill this summer.”

Plans have been made to hold the festival from July 1-3, 2022.

General manager Rob Waloschuk said the festival has been working with the province and health authorities and is confident live music will make a return soon.

“While there may not be a festival as we know it this year, we are currently planning on presenting some smaller scale ‘Covid safe’ events throughout the summer, all based on public health guidelines,” he said.

Country star Johnny Reid has been confirmed for next year’s festival, while additional acts will be announced at a later date.

Details on tickets and incentives for existing 2021 ticket holders will be emailed in the next week to 10 days.