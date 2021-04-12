Manitoba Now Part of eTick Platform for Species Identification











WINNIPEG — Manitoba has joined a digital platform to better help citizens identify ticks and their risk of contracting Lyme disease.

The province is now on the eTick platform, a website developed by Bishop’s University and funded by the Public Health Agency of Canada.

Manitobans can use eTick when they find ticks on animals, humans or in various habitats. They can submit a picture to have the tick identified by experts, which will let them confirm if the tick they found belongs to a species capable of transmitting the bacteria responsible for Lyme disease.

“More and more Manitobans are exploring nature and the outdoors during the pandemic,” said Health Minister Heather Stefanson.

“While this is a safe, healthy way to connect during the pandemic, we also want people to pay attention to reduce their risk of Lyme disease and other tick-borne illnesses. The eTick program will ensure people can access rapid tick identification and distribution maps, while enhancing the surveillance of tick species in Manitoba.”

Aside from learning what species of tick users have found, identified specimens are mapped to better outline the distribution and seasonality of the various tick species.

The eTick app is a free download on the App Store and the Google Play Store. Users can also submit their observations directly at eTick.ca.