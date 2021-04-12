RCMP Seek Driver of Crash in RM of St. Andrews











Manitoba RCMP are looking for the driver of a truck who crashed into a traffic controller cabinet in the RM of St. Andrews.

Police say they responded to a single-vehicle collision on Highway 9 at the intersection of Parkdale Road the morning of March 24.

A witness had called police to report a white pickup truck was in the west ditch. When officers arrived, the truck was gone and there was significant damage to the traffic control device. The truck’s cap was also left at the scene, which police believe belongs to the vehicle that crashed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Red River North RCMP at (204) 668-8322 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.