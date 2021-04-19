Manitoba Reducing Household Gathering Limits, Retail Capacity













WINNIPEG — Manitoba is introducing new public health measures to tackle the impacts of the third wave of COVID-19.

Effective Tuesday at 12:01 a.m., all households may have only two designated visitors indoors, as well as:

Outdoor gatherings on public and private property limited to a maximum of 10 people including household members

Faith-based gatherings limited to 25 per cent capacity or 50 people, whichever is lower, with indoor masks orders in place except while household groups are seated at a service, are appropriately distanced from other groups and are not singing

Weddings and funerals reduced to 10 people, in addition to an officiant and photographer

As of Wednesday, April 21 at 12:01 a.m., retail stores must reduce capacity from 50 percent to one-third or up to 333 patrons, whichever is lower.

“We have been carefully monitoring our numbers and epidemiology and are seeing a concerning trend in case numbers and test positivity rates, particularly in the aftermath of spring break and the Easter and Passover holidays,” said Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer.

“The fundamentals continue to be paramount in stopping the spread of this deadly virus. Manitobans need to continue to stay home as much as possible and significantly limiting close contacts. If you do need to leave the house, ensure you are taking measures to keep yourself and others safe including frequent handwashing, staying home when sick, covering your cough and wearing a mask, even outdoors, and seek immediate testing even when you experience mild symptoms.”

Changes to the orders are in effect until Wednesday, May 12.

Manitoba Third Wave Precautions – April 19, 2021 by ChrisDca on Scribd