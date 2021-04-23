New Indigenous Art Installation Unveiled at The Forks













WINNIPEG — A new art installation at The Forks is encouraging respect between Indigenous and settler cultures.

Artist KC Adams is behind Tanisi keke totamak — Ka cis teneme toyak, which means “What can we do, to respect each other.”

The public art installation, which was commissioned by The Winnipeg Foundation, is located at the Peace Meeting Site near the Canadian Museum for Human Rights.

“The Winnipeg Foundation recognizes the integral role truth and reconciliation plays in our collective journey forward,” said Rick Frost, CEO, The Winnipeg Foundation.

“As we work to help ensure an equitable future for all, it is paramount we educate ourselves about our history and make space for all voices. Winnipeg’s Public Arts Policy states public art gives ‘voice to community and builds relationships between diverse groups.’ These three public artworks are one way The Foundation is working to realize its vision of ‘a Winnipeg where community flourishes for all.’”

The 11-foot installation is one of three art pieces to be commissioned by the foundation at a cost of $500,000. The first, Education is the New Bison by artist Val Vint, opened in June 2020. The third art piece, The Eighth and Final Fire by Jaimie Isaac, will be installed later this year.

A formal opening of Adams’ work will take place at a later date when public health measures allow for larger gatherings.