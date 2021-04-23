Winnipeg’s Spring Cleanup Starting on Sunday













WINNIPEG — The remnants of winter debris is being tackled on city streets with the start of the annual spring cleanup.

The city will begin cleaning streets, bridges, and sidewalks, as well as active transportation pathways, boulevards, and medians starting Sunday, April 25. Crews will also clean up litter and debris in city parks.

Residents can visit the city’s website for information on the operation and find any parking restrictions in their neighbourhood.

The cleanup involves more than 300 pieces of equipment and approximately 500 workers.