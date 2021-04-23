Manitoba Schools Receive $230K for Mental Health Supports













WINNIPEG — The provincial government is providing $230,000 for additional mental health and wellness programs in Manitoba schools.

The investment will support services offered to students, teachers and staff impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has challenged the mental health and wellness of Manitobans of all ages and backgrounds,” said Education Minister Cliff Cullen.

“The education community is facing unique pandemic-related situations while continuing the high quality of classroom learning for Manitoba’s students, and these programs will help families and support educators as they provide these important services.”

The funding includes $170,000 to provide additional supports targeted at the education community through the Canadian Mental Health Association.

The province is also investing an additional $60,000 to expand the virtual Families and Schools Together program, which is offered through the summer months when many other resources are unavailable to help mediate the mental health implications of social isolation and loneliness for vulnerable populations.