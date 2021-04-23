181 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Friday; 2 Deaths













WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 181 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 37,069.

Two additional deaths were also reported:

• A man in his 50s from the Winnipeg health region

• A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern

Dr. Jazz Atwal, deputy chief provincial public health officer, says there are 1,739 active cases, 34,366 people have recovered, and 73 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 21 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 964.

Friday’s cases include:

• 9 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 29 cases in the Northern health region

• 19 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 21 cases in the Southern Health region

• 103 cases in the Winnipeg health region

3,581 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 637,894

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Watch Friday’s media briefing:

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.