Swoop Resumes Airline Service in Winnipeg













WINNIPEG — Swoop has returned to the skies above Winnipeg to connect Manitobans to airline routes with Hamilton, Ontario and Abbotsford, B.C.

The ultra-low fare WestJet subsidiary resumed service Sunday at Winnipeg’s James Richardson International Airport.

“We are pleased to welcome Swoop back to Winnipeg as we continue to plan for the safe return of domestic travel as vaccination levels increase across the country,” said Barry Rempel, president and CEO of Winnipeg Airports Authority.

“Swoop’s return is an important milestone in our plan to rebuild the region’s connectivity and provides a low-cost option for essential travel today while helping to drive Manitoba’s economic and social recovery when the time is right for further travel.”

Swoop will resume operations from Winnipeg to Kelowna, B.C. in June.