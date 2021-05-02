Stretch of Munroe Road Closing Until Late Summer











WINNIPEG — A portion of Munroe Avenue will close on Monday until late summer for construction work.

The city says Munroe, between Henderson Highway and Watt Street, will be closed for a road reconstruction project starting at 7 a.m. on May 3, and lasting until 6 p.m. on Friday, September 17. One lane of eastbound traffic and pedestrian access will be maintained throughout the project.

Motorists should allow for additional travel time and use alternate routes to reach their destinations.