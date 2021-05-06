Goldeyes Postpone Winnipeg Opener, Will Call Tennessee ‘Home’ to Start Season











The Winnipeg Goldeyes will settle in more than 2,000 kilometres away from Shaw Park this season.

Citing the ongoing Canada/U.S. border closure and continued pandemic public health restrictions, the Fish will play their home games at The Ballpark at Jackson, home of the Jackson Generals professional baseball club in Jackson, Tennessee.

The Goldeyes say the team will assess a return to Winnipeg as progress is made towards a reopening of the border. The home opener at Shaw Park, originally scheduled for May 21, has been postponed to a future date to be determined.

“The Goldeyes are still committed to hosting fans at Shaw Park in 2021,” said Goldeyes’ general manager Andrew Collier.

“Based on our internal COVID-19 readiness plan — as well as what the American Association collectively achieved last season — we believe there is a path to hosting games at Shaw Park in 2021 in a manner that is safe for everyone passing through the gates. Health and safety remain our top priority, and we will continue to adhere to all local, provincial, and federal guidelines.”

The baseball club says it’s working with U.S. health authorities to ensure that Goldeyes players and staff, as well as players and staff from opposing teams, will be fully vaccinated prior to arriving in Winnipeg.

“Thank you to the Jackson Generals for their willingness to provide the Winnipeg Goldeyes a home for the 2021 season,” Goldeyes’ president and CEO Sam Katz said in a statement. “We look forward to building a great relationship with Jackson, and providing the community with an exciting and entertaining brand of baseball.”

The Goldeyes’ first game in Jackson will see the Fish host the Chicago Dogs on May 21. Winnipeg’s first road game of the season will be May 18 against the Sioux Falls Canaries.

A revised version of the Winnipeg Goldeyes’ 2021 schedule will be released Friday.

Fans can follow the team all season on CJNU 93.7 FM. Games will also be streamed online at cjnu.ca, and video streamed through the American Association’s subscription service at aabaseball.tv.

Thanks to the Generals for hosting us this summer! Your fans are in for a treat watching @AA_Baseball baseball this summer. #LetsGoGoldeyes https://t.co/sPNCXpXpaH — Andrew Collier???? (@GoldeyesGM) May 6, 2021