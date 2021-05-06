Home » News » Winnipeg Man Charged After Indecent Act, Sexual Assault

Winnipeg Man Charged After Indecent Act, Sexual Assault

May 6, 2021 11:33 AM | News


Winnipeg Police Logo CrestA Winnipeg man has been charged after two separate sexual assault and indecent act incidents.

Police say on April 4, the suspect allegedly committed an indecent act in front of a female passenger on a Winnipeg Transit bus as witnessed by several other passengers.

On April 20, the man allegedly grabbed the buttocks of a female shopper inside St. Vital Centre and then of a second female a short time later.

Police were able to identify the suspect and arrested 33-year-old Richard Friesen.

He has been released to appear on charges of an indecent act and sexual assault.


Tags: Crime | St. Vital Centre | Winnipeg Police

TRENDING VIDEOS