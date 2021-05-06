Winnipeg Man Charged After Indecent Act, Sexual Assault













A Winnipeg man has been charged after two separate sexual assault and indecent act incidents.

Police say on April 4, the suspect allegedly committed an indecent act in front of a female passenger on a Winnipeg Transit bus as witnessed by several other passengers.

On April 20, the man allegedly grabbed the buttocks of a female shopper inside St. Vital Centre and then of a second female a short time later.

Police were able to identify the suspect and arrested 33-year-old Richard Friesen.

He has been released to appear on charges of an indecent act and sexual assault.